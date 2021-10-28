Shares

Smartphone brand OPPO recently held the 2021 OPPO Developer Conference (ODC) under the theme Building A Better Future Together. The company introduced a series of technologies such as Omoji, ray tracing, and heterogeneous computing. OPPO also launched its brand new OPPO Health and OPPO Carlink businesses.

For enhanced visuals, OPPO’s Omoji and ray tracing technologies can help developers bring life to apps and games.

OPPO has brought AI-driven Omoji technology to its ColorOS operating system. Through deep learning models and powerful AI algorithms, it can capture and reproduce delicate facial expressions and become users’ avatars in the virtual world.

Based on Vulkan API and built for the next generation of ray tracing enabled mobile hardware, OPPO ray tracing can reproduce details in the real world and enhance the user’s viewing experience. Ray tracing technology has broad application potential in fields such as 3D live wallpapers, image filters, and AR.

OPPO Health is OPPO’s health business focusing on preventive medical care and lifestyle changes. Driven by sensors, algorithms, data, and biomedical engineering, OPPO health aims to provide continuous and long-term data models and feedback to users and healthcare providers for better healthcare solutions.

Founded in early 2021, OPPO Health Lab is a multi-disciplinary R&D team focusing on areas such as sleep, sports, cardiovascular health, and telemedicine. OPPO also announced a set of tools for collaborators from the health industry, OPPO Health Research Kit, which can assist in data collection, analysis, and app development, designed to help collaborators with their unique health research and ultimately transform into an independent app in OPPO’s health ecosystem.

Speaking at the Developers Conference in Shanghai, Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and President of OPPO Research Institute said, “In an ever-connected world, the number of devices and services, as well as the ways of interactions are more and more diverse. Developers need to be able to support different usage scenarios and longer operation cycles. OPPO is dedicated to empowering our developers to face the challenges and build a better future together for our users.”