Stephen Chege has been appointed as Vodacom Group Chief External Affairs Officer. Chege, who is currently Safaricom’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, will report to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Josuub, effective November 15th, 2021.

According to a statement from Safaricom, Stephen will take up the role at Vodacom Headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. He will be responsible for Group Regulatory, External and Corporate Affairs, Public Policy, Communication Strategy, Media Relationships, Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Sustainability.

His new role also covers the Vodacom Group markets including South Africa, Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Vodafone Ghana. He will also continue to support Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia and Safaricom PLC.

Stephen has been the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Safaricom since 2015, having risen in the ranks from the time he joined in 2006 as In-House Counsel.

He has had a successful career guiding Safaricom’s position in the legal, competition, regulatory, and reputation matters. He has also been involved in developing industry policy, positioning Safaricom as a Purpose-led organization, and making a significant contribution to the success of Safaricom.

Chege holds a Bachelor of Laws, a Master of Laws in International Trade and Investment Law is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and Notary Public as well as a Certified Public Secretary.

In the meantime, he will continue discharging all functions of the office as required.