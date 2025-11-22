Safaricom PLC has announced four new millionaires in its ongoing “Shangwe @25” consumer promotion, bringing the total number of Ksh 1 million winners to five since the campaign launched two weeks ago.
The newly crowned millionaires are:
- Josephine Waswa (Bungoma)
- Bernice Mumo (Makueni)
- Abdi Dahir (Garissa)
- Josephat Mwilaria (Athi River)
They join the first winner, Yvonne Wanjiku Kang’ara, a 20-year-old from Ngeu, Kiambu County.
Each winner receives Ksh. 1 million in cash, plus an additional Ksh. 250,000 dedicated to funding a community project of their choice. This initiative is a key part of Safaricom’s 25th-anniversary celebrations.
Meet the Winners and Their Plans
The winners shared their inspiring stories of how simple transactions led to a major windfall:
|Winner
|Age/Location
|Initial Transaction/Background
|Millionaire Plan
|Community Project
|Josephine Waswa
|36, Bungoma (Sugarcane Farmer)
|Bought KSh 19 airtime on M-PESA.
|Expand farming business and buy land to build a home.
|Provide desks for Grade 1, 2, and 3 pupils at Kasosi Primary School in Mabanga to ease overcrowding.
|Bernice Mumo
|26, Makueni (Cosmetology Graduate)
|Bought airtime and paid for Wi-Fi using M-PESA while job hunting.
|Not specified, win described as coming at a “defining moment.”
|Construct and equip a laboratory at Mwalano Dispensary in Mukaa, Makueni County, to reduce long-distance walks for diagnostic services.
|Abdi Dahir
|25, Garissa (Turn Boy/Family Provider)
|Bought small credit amounts on M-PESA to call customers.
|Support his entire family and build his mother a house in Garissa.
|Supply water tanks and desks to Sangailu Primary School in Garissa.
|Josephat Mwilaria
|51, Athi River (Businessman)
|Conducts all transactions, including bill payments, via M-PESA for convenience.
|Reinvest in his business.
|Support Pillars of Hope Children’s Home through food donations and school fees for selected children.
“I can’t believe that the small Ksh. 19 airtime I bought on M-PESA has turned me into a millionaire,” exclaimed Josephine Waswa upon receiving her cheque in Bungoma, calling the moment a great blessing.
Since its inception, the Shangwe @25 promotion has been generously rewarding customers:
- Weekly Winners: Over 50,000 customers win prizes each week.
- Major Weekly Prizes: Over 800 customers win cash prizes of KSh 10,000, KSh 50,000, and KSh 100,000.
- Total Expected Winnings: More than 5 million customers are anticipated to win prizes valued at Ksh. 250 million throughout the promotion period.
Customers, Merchants, and M-PESA Agents can qualify by transacting on M-PESA (sending money, paying bills), using/redeeming Bonga Points, or purchasing various Safaricom products (data/voice bundles, Home Fibre). Merchants and agents qualify through Buy Goods, Pochi La Biashara, and transactions of Ksh. 1,000 and above.