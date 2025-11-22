Shares

Safaricom PLC has announced four new millionaires in its ongoing “Shangwe @25” consumer promotion, bringing the total number of Ksh 1 million winners to five since the campaign launched two weeks ago.

The newly crowned millionaires are:

Josephine Waswa (Bungoma)

Bernice Mumo (Makueni)

Abdi Dahir (Garissa)

Josephat Mwilaria (Athi River)

They join the first winner, Yvonne Wanjiku Kang’ara, a 20-year-old from Ngeu, Kiambu County.

Each winner receives Ksh. 1 million in cash, plus an additional Ksh. 250,000 dedicated to funding a community project of their choice. This initiative is a key part of Safaricom’s 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Meet the Winners and Their Plans

The winners shared their inspiring stories of how simple transactions led to a major windfall:

Winner Age/Location Initial Transaction/Background Millionaire Plan Community Project Josephine Waswa 36, Bungoma (Sugarcane Farmer) Bought KSh 19 airtime on M-PESA. Expand farming business and buy land to build a home. Provide desks for Grade 1, 2, and 3 pupils at Kasosi Primary School in Mabanga to ease overcrowding. Bernice Mumo 26, Makueni (Cosmetology Graduate) Bought airtime and paid for Wi-Fi using M-PESA while job hunting. Not specified, win described as coming at a “defining moment.” Construct and equip a laboratory at Mwalano Dispensary in Mukaa, Makueni County, to reduce long-distance walks for diagnostic services. Abdi Dahir 25, Garissa (Turn Boy/Family Provider) Bought small credit amounts on M-PESA to call customers. Support his entire family and build his mother a house in Garissa. Supply water tanks and desks to Sangailu Primary School in Garissa. Josephat Mwilaria 51, Athi River (Businessman) Conducts all transactions, including bill payments, via M-PESA for convenience. Reinvest in his business. Support Pillars of Hope Children’s Home through food donations and school fees for selected children.

“I can’t believe that the small Ksh. 19 airtime I bought on M-PESA has turned me into a millionaire,” exclaimed Josephine Waswa upon receiving her cheque in Bungoma, calling the moment a great blessing.

Since its inception, the Shangwe @25 promotion has been generously rewarding customers:

Weekly Winners: Over 50,000 customers win prizes each week.

Major Weekly Prizes: Over 800 customers win cash prizes of KSh 10,000, KSh 50,000, and KSh 100,000.

Total Expected Winnings: More than 5 million customers are anticipated to win prizes valued at Ksh. 250 million throughout the promotion period.

Customers, Merchants, and M-PESA Agents can qualify by transacting on M-PESA (sending money, paying bills), using/redeeming Bonga Points, or purchasing various Safaricom products (data/voice bundles, Home Fibre). Merchants and agents qualify through Buy Goods, Pochi La Biashara, and transactions of Ksh. 1,000 and above.