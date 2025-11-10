Shares

Yvonne Wanjiku Kang’ara, a 20-year-old from Ngeu, Kiambu County, has become the first winner of Ksh. 1 million in Safaricom’s Shangwe @25 consumer promotion.

The young woman’s life-changing moment came from an incredibly simple transaction: she purchased a Ksh. 20 data bundle using M-PESA. Unknowingly, that minor purchase earned her an entry into the draw, instantly making her the campaign’s inaugural millionaire as Safaricom celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Yvonne recounted the surreal moment she got the winning call: “I am still in shock that the Ksh. 20 I used to buy a data bundle has turned me into a millionaire courtesy of Safaricom. When I received the call, I thought it was a fraud until my mom, and I confirmed the number as the official Safaricom line (0722000000). This is truly life-changing for me and my family.”

Yvonne, who grew up in Londiani, has ambitious plans for her winnings. She intends to use the money to further her education, help her mother start a business, and build a home for her grandmother in Londiani.

Adding to her personal win, Yvonne also received an extra Ksh. 250,000 to donate to a community project. She has chosen to support a local children’s home, where the funds will be used to provide essential items like food and bedding for children in need.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa highlighted Yvonne’s win as a testament to the company’s core mission over the last two and a half decades.

“Today, we celebrate our first millionaire under the newly launched Shangwe @25 campaign. It’s heartwarming to see how a simple Ksh. 20 data bundle can transform a life, turning a young Kenyan like Yvonne into a millionaire. At Safaricom, this is what we stand for, creating opportunities and transforming lives.”

The Shangwe @25 campaign, launched as part of Safaricom’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, is rewarding customers daily and weekly with prizes including cash, devices, data bundles, and business support tools.

Over 5 million customers are expected to win prizes worth a total of Ksh. 250 million.

25 customers will each win KES 1 million plus an additional Ksh. 250,000 for a community project.

Prizes for small and micro businesses include 25 Bajaj tricycles and stock worth Ksh. 250,000 for 25 other businesses.

Larger businesses can win Ksh. 500,000 for community projects.

Customers can enter the draw by simply transacting on M-PESA, using Bonga Points, or purchasing any Safaricom service like data, voice bundles, or Home Fibre. Merchants and M-PESA agents are also eligible to win.