Shares

Safaricom has launched a nationwide campaign dubbed ‘Shangwe @25’, marking 25 years of connecting and transforming lives.

As part of the promotion, 25 customers will become millionaires, each winning KES 1 million alongside an additional KES 250,000 to support a community project of their choice. In doing so, every win will have a ripple effect – uplifting both the individual and their community.

In addition, 25 Small & Micro business will each win a Bajaj Tricycle to power business mobility while 15 Large and Medium Enterprises will each receive KES 500,000 to support community projects of their choice. Every week, five (5) Small & Micro business will also win stock worth KES 250,000.

There will also be winners of airtime, data bundles, 5G routers, mobile devices and instant M-PESA cash prizes ranging between KES 100 to KES 10,000.

This year’s festive season will feature the ‘Green Box’ experience, where customers will unwrap surprises ranging from devices to festive treats like chicken, goats, sheep bringing a touch of joy to homes across the country.

“For 25 years, Safaricom has been at the heart of Kenya’s transformation, connecting people to people, people to opportunities and people to knowledge. As we mark this milestone, we celebrate not just our journey but the millions of customers, partners and communities who have made it possible. ‘Shangwe @25’ is our way of saying thank you and ensuring that when one customer wins, their community wins too,” said Peter Ndegwa Safaricom Group CEO.

The promotion will roll out through regional launches and market activations across the country, engaging customers and ensuring broad participation.

Customers can enter the promotion by simply transacting on M-PESA, including sending money, paying with M-PESA, redeeming or using Bonga Points, or purchasing any Safaricom product such as data bundles, voice bundles, digital products, integrated bundles, or Home Fibre subscriptions and renewals. Post Pay and Home Fibre Family Share customers are also eligible to participate in the ‘Shangwe za 25’ promotion.

For merchants, participation involves buying, renewing, or reactivating any business solutions, including Buy Goods and Pochi La Biashara, to stand a chance to win.

M-PESA agents who carry out deposit or withdrawal transactions of KES 1,000 or more will also earn entries into the promotion and stand a chance to win.

In addition, under the Citizens of the Future, individuals can nominate schools from their communities for upgrade by clicking here.