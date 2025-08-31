Gebeya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia and Japanese tech specialists Yoren. The partnership, announced at the TICAD 9 conference in Yokohama, aims to bridge the creative industries of Japan and Africa by developing and distributing content that resonates with both markets.
The collaboration will leverage the strengths of all three parties:
- Gebeya will launch its new Griots platform, a digital hub focused on blending Japanese manga and African comics.
- Safaricom Ethiopia will provide its robust telecommunications network, distribution channels, and digital payment solutions.
- Yoren will bring its extensive expertise in Japanese intellectual property (IP) and secure licenses for popular anime and manga titles.
Under the agreement, the partners will work together to localize and distribute popular Japanese content for African audiences through the Griots platform. This includes adapting and translating well-known manga and anime series.
Furthermore, the MoU outlines plans to co-produce original animated and comic content. These new works will blend Japanese creative techniques with authentic African storytelling, creating jointly owned intellectual property with both cultural and commercial value.
Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebeya, called the partnership a “bridge between two of the world’s most dynamic creative economies.” He added, “Through our new Griots platform and with the help of our excellent partners… we can bring local stories to life with global influence.”
The partnership is a significant step toward a new era of creative entrepreneurship and cultural exchange, showcasing a commitment to elevating African stories on a global stage while introducing Japanese content to a booming African market.