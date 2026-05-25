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For Kenyan Star Wars fans, the exclusive red carpet screening of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was more than just an early movie premiere. It was a demonstration of how Visa is transforming everyday payments into access to premium experiences.

This was the first time Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is being screened in Kenya. With Visa cardholders being given a front-row seat to the moment through an exclusive collaboration between Visa Kenya and The Walt Disney Company.

But the bigger story was not simply that a new Star Wars film had arrived in Kenya. The real story was about how routine card usage could be able to unlock memorable moments for Visa customers.

Red carpet experience

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere felt like an international movie premiere. Fans walked through immersive Star Wars-themed installations, posed for themed photography sessions, enjoyed curated refreshments and bitings. They also interacted with fellow movie lovers in a red carpet environment before stepping into the cinema.

For many attendees, it was their first opportunity to experience a Star Wars premiere in such a premium setting locally. Due to the fact that Visa intentionally positioned the event around memorable experiences.

According to Sheila Changangu, Marketing Director, East Africa at Visa, the collaboration reflects Visa’s broader ambition of rewarding consumers through access.

“For our cardholders, this is more than a film premiere. It is a chance to be among the first in Kenya to step into the next chapter of the Star Wars story, together. Visa’s collaboration with The Walt Disney Company is about exactly that: turning everyday payments into access, and access into moments worth remembering.”she said.

The film

At the heart of the event was Lucasfilm’s newest Star Wars release.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” an all-new Star Wars film. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

The film officially opened across participating cinemas in Kenya from May 22, 2026, screening in 3D.

Payments evolving into experiences

The Visa and Disney collaboration also highlights a broader transformation taking place across the payments industry globally.

Whereby consumers, particularly younger urban audiences, payments are no longer viewed purely through the lens of convenience. Consumers increasingly expect brands to create memorable experiences around the products they use daily.