Shares

A Ksh. 230 million initiative aimed at improving livelihoods through entrepreneurship is currently being implemented in the Greater Mara Ecosystem. Funded by the I&M Foundation and GIZ via the develoPPP programme, the project is being executed on the ground by The Maa Trust.

The program, titled “Economic Empowerment and Gender Transformation in the Maasai Mara,” focuses on providing youth and women with business development, financial literacy, and pitching skills. A central component of the project, a business competition known as The Predator’s Den, recently concluded its first phase by awarding seed funding and support to nine local entrepreneurs.

The initiative operates on the premise that economic stability within local communities is linked to environmental conservation. The Predator’s Den included:

Initial Participation: 140 entrepreneurs from seven communities within the ecosystem.

Training: 21 finalists underwent two months of mentorship and business training.

Funding: A total of Ksh. 1.92 million in seed funding and scholarships was distributed following a live pitching session.

Key recipients and business categories

The awards were distributed across several sectors, including digital services, food production, and eco-friendly solutions.

Category Recipient Business/Award (Ksh.) Overall Winner Carl Leitato Naurori Bakery (250,000) Digital Inclusion Martin Kiok Cyber Café (650,000 Scholarship) Female-Led Business Sylvia Sanaipei Savannah Poultry (150,000) Eco-Business Valentine Muteyian Lemek Honey (150,000) Youth-Led Business Anthony Lenkume Classic Barbershop (150,000) Water-Related Business Joseph Maguta Detergent Solutions (150,000)

Representatives from the partner organizations noted that the program is designed to integrate local communities into the regional economy.

Dipnah Shah of the I&M Foundation stated that the goal is to provide communities with the resources necessary for economic self-sufficiency. Kevina Wangai of GIZ noted the importance of aligning economic development with environmental management. Dr. Crystal Mogensen, CEO of The Maa Trust, emphasized that the program seeks to ensure communities derive direct benefits from the natural environment they inhabit.

The initiative received additional support from the Uhama Foundation, Asilia, Aqua Nirvana Foundation, and Saruni Basecamp Foundation.