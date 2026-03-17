GIZ Uganda, in partnership with the IYBA WE4A Project and Melanin Kapital, has announced a new initiative to provide green financing for women entrepreneurs across the African continent. This collaboration aims to bolster businesses dedicated to environmental sustainability and climate-resilient solutions.
The green financing opportunity is available to women-led businesses in the following 8 African countries:
- Cameroon
- Kenya
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- Senegal
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
Who should apply?
The program specifically targets women-led green businesses operating in the following sectors:
- Clean Tech & Renewables: Solar energy, e-mobility, and energy-efficient technologies.
- Agriculture & Aquaculture: Sustainable farming and water-based food production.
- Circular Economy: Waste management and resource recycling.
- Green Manufacturing: Eco-friendly production processes.
Financing options
Melanin Kapital is offering two distinct financial products designed to meet the varying needs of growing enterprises:
|Feature
|Green Asset Financing
|Working Capital Loan
|Purpose
|Finance clean technologies to grow your business.
|Finance inventory and supplies needed for large orders.
|Loan Amount
|$1,000 – $10,000
|$50,000 – $85,000
|Duration
|9 – 12 months
|6 – 9 months
|Repayment
|Weekly repayments
|Monthly repayments
Eligibility criteria
To qualify for this financing, businesses must meet specific requirements:
- Registration: Must be a registered business.
- Operational History: Minimum of 6 months of operations.
- Revenue: Minimum of $5,000 in annual revenue for Asset Financing; minimum of $10,000 for Working Capital.
- Compliance: Must be tax compliant and provide valid invoices or purchase orders.
- Location: Open to entrepreneurs in several African nations, including Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, Mozambique, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, and Tanzania.
How to apply
The program operates on a rolling application basis, allowing entrepreneurs to apply when their business is ready for the next step. Interested parties can apply HERE.