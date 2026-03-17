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GIZ Uganda, in partnership with the IYBA WE4A Project and Melanin Kapital, has announced a new initiative to provide green financing for women entrepreneurs across the African continent. This collaboration aims to bolster businesses dedicated to environmental sustainability and climate-resilient solutions.

The green financing opportunity is available to women-led businesses in the following 8 African countries:

Cameroon

Kenya

Malawi

Mozambique

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Who should apply?

The program specifically targets women-led green businesses operating in the following sectors:

Clean Tech & Renewables: Solar energy, e-mobility, and energy-efficient technologies.

Agriculture & Aquaculture: Sustainable farming and water-based food production.

Circular Economy: Waste management and resource recycling.

Green Manufacturing: Eco-friendly production processes.

Financing options

Melanin Kapital is offering two distinct financial products designed to meet the varying needs of growing enterprises:

Feature Green Asset Financing Working Capital Loan Purpose Finance clean technologies to grow your business. Finance inventory and supplies needed for large orders. Loan Amount $1,000 – $10,000 $50,000 – $85,000 Duration 9 – 12 months 6 – 9 months Repayment Weekly repayments Monthly repayments

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for this financing, businesses must meet specific requirements:

Registration: Must be a registered business.

Operational History: Minimum of 6 months of operations.

Revenue: Minimum of $5,000 in annual revenue for Asset Financing; minimum of $10,000 for Working Capital.

Compliance: Must be tax compliant and provide valid invoices or purchase orders.

Location: Open to entrepreneurs in several African nations, including Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, Mozambique, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, and Tanzania.

How to apply

The program operates on a rolling application basis, allowing entrepreneurs to apply when their business is ready for the next step. Interested parties can apply HERE.