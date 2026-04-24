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In a world that often labels people by their worst mistakes, the ChemiChemi Players are inviting audiences to look again. Following a sold-out and critically acclaimed debut, the hit theatrical production Bad Girls of the Bible is set to return for a highly anticipated run from May 29 to 31, 2026, at the Nairobi Baptist Church on Ngong Road.

Produced by Creating Understanding International (CUI), this isn’t your average liturgical drama. Adapted by Yafesi Musoke from the bestselling book by Liz Curtis Higgs and directed by the renowned Dr. Julisa Rowe, the play reimagines the stories of scripture’s most notorious women through a bold, contemporary lens.

Breaking the traditional fourth wall, the production is framed as a live TV reality game show titled Bad Girls: Whatchu Gonna Do, For Real? The audience is transported from the pews into a high-energy studio environment where biblical history and modern pop culture collide.

From the disastrous disobedience of Eve to the power-hungry maneuvers of Jezebel, the play brings eight infamous figures to life, including Delilah, Rahab, Sapphira, and Mrs. Lot. These women are no longer just cautionary footnotes in a Sunday school lesson; they are complex, relatable individuals navigating temptations, pride, and the consequences of their choices.

Bad Girls of the Bible details