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Qualcomm has officially announced the ten startups selected for the 2026 Qualcomm Make in Africa Mentorship Programme. Highlighting Kenya’s surging influence in the deep-tech sector, Nairobi-based Zerobionic has earned a spot in this prestigious cohort for its work in transformative assistive robotics.

Zerobionic is tackling critical accessibility gaps by developing robotic solutions that enhance independence and social inclusion for persons with disabilities. Their selection underscores a broader trend of Kenyan entrepreneurs building sophisticated, real-world applications in healthcare and smart infrastructure.

Now in its fourth year, the Make in Africa initiative is a pillar of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform. This year’s finalists were narrowed down from a highly competitive pool of over 1,200 applications across 45 countries.

The program is designed to transition startups from concept to scale by providing:

Technical & IP Guidance: Hands-on engineering consultation, product design support on Arduino AI platforms, and intellectual property (IP) training through L2Pro Africa.

Business Mentorship: Specialized coaching to help founders navigate the complexities of commercialization.

Financial Support: A $5,000 stipend upon program completion and eligibility for grant funding via the Qualcomm for Good Social Impact Fund.

“The quality and ambition of this year’s cohort reflect the rapid growth of Africa’s innovation ecosystem,” said Wassim Chourbaji, Senior VP and President, MEA at Qualcomm. “We are proud to support these innovators as they leverage advanced AI and connectivity to develop impactful, scalable solutions.”

Qualcomm Make in Africa Mentorship Programme – 2026 Cohort

The 2026 class features pioneers from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and the Republic of the Congo.