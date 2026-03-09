Shares

In a recent interview, seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton opened up about his long-term efforts to bring a Formula 1 Grand Prix to Africa. Hamilton emphasized that he feels a deep personal and ancestral connection to the continent and considers it a priority for his remaining years in the sport.

Hamilton revealed that he has been working behind the scenes for at least six or seven years, and perhaps even longer, advocating for a race in Africa. He has been consistently questioning F1 stakeholders about why the continent remains the only one excluded from the global racing calendar.

While noting that he has visited 10 African countries so far, Hamilton highlighted a few specific locations that stand out:

Rwanda: Described as “spectacular,” Hamilton noted it as a place where he felt he could truly live.

South Africa: Mentioned as a “stunning” location and a strong candidate for a future race.

Kenya: While he expressed deep love for the country, he noted that a Grand Prix there currently seems unlikely.

The drive to bring F1 to Africa is deeply rooted in Hamilton’s own identity. He spoke with pride about his heritage, noting that he is half African and has traced his roots to several countries including Togo, Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria. He recently visited Benin to further explore these ancestral connections.

A Vision for African Sovereignty

Beyond the world of motorsport, Hamilton shared a powerful vision for the continent’s future:

Unity and Independence: He expressed a strong desire to see African nations unite and “take Africa back” from the historical and economic control of former colonial powers like France, Spain, Portugal, and Britain [02:27].

Global Potential: Hamilton believes that because the continent possesses the resources to be the “greatest and most powerful place in the world,” it has historically been subject to outside control.

Hamilton concluded by reiterating his commitment to the cause, stating he refuses to leave the sport until a Grand Prix in Africa becomes a reality.

Watch the full interview below: