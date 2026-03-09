Shares

For over a century, the kibbutz has been a cornerstone of the Israeli state. Established in 1910 and funded by Zionist organizations, these communal settlements were designed to facilitate Jewish immigration and establish a permanent presence on Palestinian land. While marketed globally as an experiment in utopian, collective agriculture, critics argue the model served a more pragmatic purpose: the physical manifestation of settler-colonial expansion.

Today, this 19th-century colonial strategy is reportedly reappearing in the heart of East Africa. In Solai, Nakuru County, an Israeli national named Erez Rivkin is establishing a community modeled after the kibbutz. According to local reports and the Great Rift Valley Retreat project, this development represents a closed ecosystem where land ownership is restricted, allegedly preventing Kenyans from purchasing plots within the enclave.

The idea of a Zionist settlement in East Africa isn’t new. Between 1903 and 1905, the British Uganda Scheme (which actually proposed land in modern-day Kenya) was considered as a potential Jewish homeland. While that plan was eventually rejected by the Zionist Congress in favor of Palestine, the modern-day replication of the kibbutz model in Kenya suggests a revival of those colonial-era ambitions.

The introduction of exclusive, foreign-owned communal settlements raises significant concerns regarding:

Sovereignty and Land Rights: The exclusion of local Kenyans from land ownership within their own borders mirrors the early displacement strategies used in historical Palestine.

Political Influence: Links between modern tech interests, such as the controversial role of Cambridge Analytica in past Kenyan elections, and foreign land developers suggest a deepening web of external influence in Kenyan domestic affairs.

Economic Fragmentation: Critics argue that creating “states within a state” undermines national unity and echoes the “fragmentation” strategies discussed in various geopolitical journals regarding African stability.

The shift from agricultural cooperation to exclusive settlement marks a dangerous evolution in foreign investment. From the 1917 Balfour Declaration to the 1948 Nakba, history shows that land-based settler projects often lead to long-term displacement and conflict. The community in Solai serves as a wake-up call: the settler-colonial model is not a relic of the past, but a modern reality moving into East Africa.

Israel historical migration and land

To understand the scale of the model being replicated, consider the historical immigration waves (Aliyah) to Palestine:

Period Wave Estimated Immigrants 1882–1903 First Aliyah 25,000–35,000 1904–1914 Second Aliyah (Kibbutz Origins) 35,000 1919–1923 Third Aliyah 40,000

