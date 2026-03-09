Shares

If you are in Kenya, particularly within the Nairobi metropolitan area, having a reliable list of emergency contacts can be life-saving. In a crisis, every second counts, and knowing exactly who to call, whether for a medical emergency, a fire, or a security concern, is the first step toward safety.

Below is a comprehensive guide to the essential emergency services available nationwide and specifically within Nairobi County.

Navigating emergency services in Kenya

Nationwide emergency response

For general emergencies anywhere in the country, the primary toll-free lines remain the most efficient way to reach help. These lines are operational 24/7.

Police & General Emergency: Dial 999 or 112.

Kenya Red Cross: For disaster response and humanitarian aid, dial 1199.

Safaricom Users: You can dial 911 for an immediate connection to emergency dispatchers.

Specialized ambulance & medical services

If you require urgent medical evacuation or stabilized transport to a hospital, several private and non-profit organizations provide high-level care:

E-Plus (Emergency Plus Medical Services): Reachable at 0700 395 395 or 0738 395 395.

St. John Ambulance: Contact them at 020 221 0000 or 0721 225 285.

AMREF Flying Doctors: For specialized or long-distance medical evacuation, call 020 699 2299.

Rescue.co: A rapid response network reachable at +254 110 929 011.

Mental Health Support: For those experiencing a psychological crisis, a free national mental health helpline is available at 1199.

Nairobi County specific fire & emergency lines

Nairobi residents have access to dedicated county lines for fire outbreaks and local emergencies. The Nairobi County government has shared the following specific numbers for rapid response:

Main Fire & Emergency Dispatch: 020 2222181, 020 2223182, 020 2222183 & 020 2344599

Nairobi Ambulance Services: 0722 846 963 or 0733 999 911.

Pro-Tip: Save these numbers in your phone under a single Emergency contact entry or pin them to your home screen.