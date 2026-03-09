Shares

British American Tobacco Kenya (BAT Kenya) has announced a significant transition within its executive suite. As part of a structured succession plan, the Board has appointed Sidney Wafula as the new Managing Director, effective June 16, 2026.

Wafula succeeds Crispin Achola, who will step down on June 15 after a five-and-a-half-year tenure to pursue opportunities outside the BAT Group.

Sidney Wafula is a seasoned veteran within the BAT ecosystem, having joined the company in 2006 as Head of Audit. He currently serves as the Finance Director for BAT’s Sub-Saharan Africa Area. His extensive resume includes senior leadership roles across the continent, spanning markets in Lagos, Cairo, and Mozambique.

The Board has also named Catherine Chepkong’a as the incoming Finance Director, effective April 1, 2026. She takes the reins from Philemon Kipkemoi, who is exiting the company after 19 years of service to pursue personal career interests.

Under Crispin Achola’s leadership since 2021, BAT Kenya navigated a period of intense market complexity and regulatory shifts. During his time at the helm, the company:

Strengthened operational resilience and export franchises.

Maintained a consistent dividend track record and solid share price performance.

Advanced a strategic “A Better Tomorrow” transformation agenda.

“It has been an honour to lead BAT Kenya and work alongside a talented team to deliver historical results,” said Achola. “I am proud of what we have achieved together—strengthening our fundamentals and positioning the business for continued success.”

The incoming Finance Director, Catherine Chepkong’a, brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles as Finance Controller for East and Southern Africa and Head of Finance for the Horn of Africa.

Rita Kavashe, BAT Kenya Board Chair, expressed confidence in the new leadership team, noting that these changes are a testament to the company’s robust internal talent pipeline. “We are delighted to welcome Sidney and Catherine to the leadership of the company anchored on our vision of delivering A Better Tomorrow,” Kavashe stated.