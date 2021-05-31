Shares

Tobacco manufacturing company, BAT (British American Tobacco), has been named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times (FT) in the annual European Ranking.

This year’s Financial Times Europe Climate Leaders recognized the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies across that achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions. This is in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019.

The BAT Group has set ambitious climate targets including being carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030. In 2020, the company achieved a 30.9% reduction in emissions from its operations, contributing to a 37.4% reduction against a 2017 baseline. In March this year, BAT announced a further ambition to be carbon neutral across its value chain by 2050, representing around 90% of its total carbon footprint.

The Financial Times recognition comes on the back of BAT’s efforts to institutionalize energy efficiency in its factories, mainly by upgrading to more efficient and lower-impact equipment. The company also set measures in increasing the use of renewable energy through renewable energy purchases and on-site energy generation projects, and optimizing logistics and fleet, such as through improving vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Commenting on the company’s recognition, Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer, BAT Group said, “We are very pleased to be named by the Financial Times as one of the companies leading the charge against climate impact. BAT is deeply committed to being a responsible business and reducing our impact on the environment.”

Aligned to the global climate goals, BAT Kenya seeks to operate a sustainable and environmentally friendly business through energy and water conservation, use of alternative fuels and afforestation.

Crispin Achola, Managing Director, BAT Kenya, said “In Kenya we have led in energy management best practice including working with various stakeholders to achieve carbon emission reduction and water sequestration milestones. The recognition by FT in Europe is a worthy validation of BAT’s local and global mission on the very salient issue of climate change. Since the inception of our afforestation program in 1978, BAT Kenya has planted over 54 million trees in partnership with tobacco farmers and various community stakeholders, helping to preserve natural forests and water catchment areas across the country. We also have partnerships with Kenyan businesses, for example, for production of high energy briquettes, which saves thousands of trees.”