The company has been featured on the Financial Times and Statista ranking of Africa’s fastest-growing companies in 2022. This is the first time the Financial Times conducts an annual ranking of Africa’s fastest growing companies, which is based on revenue growth between the years 2017 and 2020.

The Firm was one of only 10 African financial services companies listed on the ranking for the year and ranked 55th fastest-growing company in Africa. In its home market of Egypt, the firm also ranked the fourth fastest growing company and was the only Egyptian financial services institution listed in the ranking.

“Standing as a testament to the Firm’s agility as an impact-driven financial services corporation, the ranking reflects our success in achieving business growth by providing a multitude of financial solutions and opportunities that foster growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders” said EFG Hermes Holding’s Group CEO Karim Awad.

EFG Hermes Holding’s ranking falls on the back of exceptional performance witnessed across its Investment Banking, Securities Brokerage, Private Equity and Asset Management divisions, in addition to its growing Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform that caters to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Specifically in Africa, its Brokerage division continued to rank number one in Egypt, held first-place position in Kenya with a 60.8% market share, and fourth-place position in Nigeria with a 5.7% market share, as of year-end 2021. Its investment banking division closed 41 ECM, DCM, and M&A transactions across its FEM footprint, with an aggregate value of over USD 7.9 billion during last year.

Recently, EFG Hermes Holding garnered numerous accolades in Africa, including ‘Best Debt Bank in Africa’ by Global Finance, ‘Best Brokerage Services’ by Africa Global Funds and ‘Best Broker in Egypt and Kenya’ by the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards, in 2021. In its home country, it was awarded ‘Best Investment Bank in Egypt’ by EMEA Finance as well as ‘Best Corporate and Investment Bank in Egypt’ by Asiamoney, during the same year. Most notably the firm’s group CEO was amongst the 100 most powerful Arabs in 2022 by Gulf Business.

Additionally, the acquisition of a majority stake in the Arab Investment Bank in Egypt in 2021 marked a strategic entry into the rapidly growing commercial banking sector in Egypt