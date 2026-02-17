Shares

Skoot Technology (Skoot) has officially announced the launch of the Skoot e3W, an electric three-wheeler (Tuk Tuk), in the Kenyan market.

The new Skoot e3W Tuk Tuk is a collaboration between Skoot, battery-swapping company SUN Mobility, and East African automotive company Car & General.

The Skoot e3W is built on a proven Piaggio-designed frame supplied by Car & General. It is integrated with SUN Mobility’s battery-swapping technology.

“Skoot is transforming clean energy and mobility for drivers, homes, and businesses,” said Sacha Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Skoot Technology. “The Skoot e3W is built on an easy-access electric vehicle revamped for working drivers and managed through your mobile phone.”

Using a mobile app, drivers can:

Manage Leases: Flexible daily, weekly, or monthly options starting at Ksh. 1,200/day (inclusive of maintenance).

Locate Swap Stations: Access the SUN Mobility network to swap depleted batteries for fresh ones in minutes.

Boost Earnings: Access delivery contracts and track earnings directly through the platform.

The launch follows 24 months of rigorous pilot testing in Nairobi. The partners conducted extensive trials focusing on load performance, battery durability, and maintenance stress tests to ensure the vehicle could withstand local traffic and road conditions.

Skoot has confirmed that smart gas solutions and electric two-wheelers are next on the horizon, aiming to bring a fully connected, clean-energy experience to everyday life in East Africa.