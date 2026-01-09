Shares

Nairobi Fashion Week (NFW) returns for its landmark eighth season under the theme DECARBONIZE. Season 8 unites a curated collective of Kenyan and international designers to challenge the industry’s carbon footprint through the lens of luxury, craft, and circularity.

This season, NFW moves beyond the traditional runway, positioning sustainability as a core creative value. The “Decarbonize” theme sparks an essential dialogue regarding material lifecycles, zero-waste production, and the transition from fast fashion to enduring, artisanal quality.

“Season 8 is a continuation of the intent we established last year,” says Brian Kihindas, Creative Director of Nairobi Fashion Week. “Decarbonize is our call to action. It asks designers and audiences alike to rethink how fashion is consumed. We are celebrating creativity that honors both the person and the planet, merging luxury with a clean conscience.”

The 2026 showcase features a dynamic mix of local heritage and international avant-garde talent, all united by a commitment to responsible innovation:

The Kenyan Vanguard: Pioneers such as Maisha by Nisria (upcycled textiles), Studio Lola (minimalist knitwear), and VAST (architectural cuts and West African handwoven textiles) lead the local charge alongside Molivian, A Touch of Kenya, and Kitu Kidzo.

International Perspectives: Global voices include Wanni Fuga (Nigeria), Naaniya (France/Mali), Yevaàne (Sri Lanka/Kenya), Bizarre Savage Couture (Germany), and Aci Nod (USA).

Nairobi is rapidly emerging as Africa’s next sustainable fashion capital. This growth is fueled by a community of regenerative designers, including icons like Deepa Dosaja, Anna Trzebinski, and Kiko Romeo, and visionary creatives such as Sunny Dolat and Diana Opoti.

Event Details