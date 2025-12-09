Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has cemented its position as a leader in financial transparency and accountability by being declared the Overall Winner of the 2025 Financial Reporting Awards (FiRe Awards).

The Bank also secured the top spot for Kenya in the regional awards and was named the Overall Winner in the Private Sector Category.

At the FiRe Awards dinner, Absa won a total of six trophies across multiple categories. They include:

Overall Winner – FiRe Awards 2025 (Private Sector Category)

Overall FiRe Award Winner – Kenya

Champion and Winner – Financial Report Award (Bank Category)

Champion and Winner – Financial Report Award (Listed Companies Category)

1st Runners-Up – Early Adopters (IFRS S1 & S2) Category

2nd Runners-Up – Governance Category

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Absa Bank Kenya Chief Financial Officer, Yusuf Omari, emphasized the significance of the win: “This achievement is a proud moment for Absa Bank Kenya and a clear testament to the dedication, professionalism, and excellence of our teams. Winning the overall FiRe Award 2025 reflects our collective commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity in financial reporting.”

The annual FiRe Award is jointly promoted by:

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Kenya

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)

Public Sector Accounting Standards Board-Kenya (PSASB)

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA)

Last week, Absa Bank Kenya was named Bank of the Year – Kenya at the 2025 Banker Awards. Furthermore, the Bank’s CFO was recently honoured with the Compliance & Governance Award at the 2025 CFO Awards.