Last Saturday, over 500 Nairobians gathered at the Windsor Golf Club for a free lifestyle run. It was co-hosted by the city’s premier run club, We Run Nairobi (WRN), and the Swiss sportswear brand, On.

The event was a key part of On’s global ‘Soft Wins’ campaign, which champions the idea that movement should be fun, communal, and gentle.

Participants explored WRN’s popular 6K, 9K, and 15K routes, but the atmosphere emphasized ease, presence, and simple enjoyment.

Emily Chepkor, WRN founder and On’s brand ambassador to Africa, described the morning as a simple yet powerful reminder: “Today’s theme was soft. A canopy-covered forest, green all around, with the same community vibes. There’s a time to go for it; we’ve been doing that all year. Today, we encouraged everyone to go gentle, to reset, to remember there’ll be ice cream at the end. We will go hard again, but today we could put our feet up.”

The event included light wellness activities, ice-cream carts, and a chance for runners to test On footwear, such as the Cloudsurfer Max.

We Run Nairobi (WRN) was founded in 2022 by Emily Chepkor and is one of Nairobi’s vibrant running communities. On is a Swiss sportswear brand renowned for its CloudTec technology.