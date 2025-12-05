Shares

Grade nine learners who sat for the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) examinations can now easily find out their selected schools through a Short Message Service (SMS), a system launched on Thursday, December 4.

Teachers, parents, and learners have been directed to use the service to access the school choices, which are based on the students’ assessment results and career paths.

To check a KJSEA learner’s selected schools, follow the instructions provided by Kenya’s leading telecommunications company:

Action: Send the student’s assessment number to the code 22263.

Cost: The SMS costs Ksh30.

Upon sending the SMS, the sender will receive the list of the schools where the learner has been placed.

The KJSEA examinations, which took place between October 27 and November 3, 2025, serve as a readiness test for students transitioning into senior secondary schools.

The announcement of the SMS service follows the Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok’s previous statement that the examination results would be released in early December this year.

Addressing the media on November 17, Bitok confirmed the Ministry of Education was prepared to manage the transition of the over 1 million learners and revealed that the results would be released by or before December 11.

While the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) is yet to formally announce the release of the results, the placement of students is expected to occur within a week of the examination results’ release.

According to the Ministry of Education, once the placement process is complete, students will be able to access their admission letters before December 25 and are expected to report to their new institutions by January 12, 2026.

The latest development comes a day after KNEC urged the public to be vigilant against fraudsters. In a statement on Wednesday, December 3, KNEC acknowledged reports that individuals were posing as ‘insiders’ and promising to illegally alter the scores of candidates in both KJSEA and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in exchange for money.