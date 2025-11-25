Shares

Creatives Garage, in partnership with NBST and the British Council, have planned a spectacular finale season of their year-long arts, culture, and heritage collaboration.

Dubbed The End That Marks a Beginning, this series of events follows major successes, including the NBO LitFest and Blankets & Wine Bradford.

Five major events are scheduled for the finale, with three key highlights remaining to define the artistic landscape of Nairobi over the next four weeks:

1. Nai Hunt: A History Lesson Outside the Classroom

Date: November 30

Location: Uhuru Park

Nai Hunt is a modern scavenger hunt utilizing QR codes and souvenir rewards, inviting participants to explore and uncover the history of Nairobi in an engaging, “catch-them-all” format.

Register for the event here: britishcouncilseason.co.ke/event/nai-hunt-the-nairobi-heritage-ar-experience

2. Unfold Conversations – AI x Climate: Bridging Worlds

Date: December 3

Location: Black Rhino

Moving the conversation forward, Unfold Conversations will focus on the pivotal intersection of Art and Technology and its profound meaning for the global climate crisis. This event seeks to demonstrate how these disparate worlds can communicate effectively across data, continents, and opportunities.

3. Into Protopia: The Grand Finale Showcase

Date: December 12

Location: Nairobi Street Kitchen

The season will close with a grand, futuristic party known as Into Protopia. This event is a radical blend of youth-led creativity, featuring music, film, gaming, and Extended Reality (XR). Highlights include:

Nairobi’s first volumetric concert, featuring a Kenyan artist, a UK artist, and Kamĩ, a virtual AI performer.

An AI film and art gallery.

An AfroGame arcade.

A dedicated AI lab designed for children.

It is designed as a month-long journey exploring the themes that document today and successfully bridge heritage with future technology, all while celebrating the dynamic intersections of Kenyan and UK creativity.

Creatives Garage has spent the past thirteen years cultivating an ecosystem for artists. The powerful multidisciplinary organization supports over 15,000 creatives across diverse disciplines, including film, theatre, publishing, music, XR, and AI.

Creatives Garage utilizes training, collaborative productions, and market access to empower artists to grow creatively and economically.