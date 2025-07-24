Shares

The British Council, in partnership with Twaweza Communications, has launched the third edition of the Culture Grows Symposium 2025 at the National Museums of Kenya.

Themed Heritage in the Digital Age: An Exploration of Indigenous Knowledge and Technology, the hybrid event marks the highlight of the UK/Kenya Season 2025, bringing together diverse voices and perspectives from across the globe.

Running until 26 July 2025, with follow-up programmes scheduled in Lagos, Nigeria and London, UK later in the year, the Symposium draws a vibrant mix of artists and creatives, technologists and innovators, educators, researchers, and cultural entrepreneurs from across the continent and beyond. It invites those working at the intersection of culture and technology to reflect on how cultural heritage is preserved, reimagined, and shared across generations and borders.

Building on the legacy of past symposia held in 2020 and 2022, this year’s gathering highlights community-led approaches to cultural preservation. The Symposium will shine a light on partners and projects from the Cultural Protection Fund, the UK’s primary mechanism for supporting international cultural heritage. The Fund plays a vital role in safeguarding heritage at risk due to conflict and climate change, while contributing to sustainable development and locally driven solutions.

Attendees and contributors hail from over 16 countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and Vietnam, as well as the UK, Netherlands, Nepal, Palestine, Jordan, Syria,and Pakistan.

Ruth McKenzie CBE, Director of Arts, British Council, commented: “Cultural heritage sits at the heart of our work, not only as a way of preserving identity and memory, but as a dynamic space for innovation, inclusion, and social change. The conversations here in Nairobi reflect the global challenges we all face: how to protect what matters, support community-led approaches, and harness technology in ways that are ethical and imaginative.”

Maureen Anzaye, Programme Manager, Cultural Heritage at the British Council, added: “We’re excited to host a platform that places community-led knowledge and practice at the centre of the future of heritage. We are discovering how digital tools can help communities protect, reimagine, and share their experiences in inclusive and grounded ways.”

Dr. Kimani Njogu, a linguist and Executive Director of Twaweza Communications, shared: “The Symposium reflects our commitment to amplifying indigenous knowledge systems and community agency. As technologies evolve, so must our strategies for safeguarding culture, through collaboration, respectful documentation, storytelling, and policy innovation.”

The programme features a rich array of keynotes, interactive panels, exhibitions, and immersive showcases, including a Night at the Museum experience on 25 July. Topics include:

Community-driven innovation in heritage

Role of AI in cultural documentation

Ethical considerations in digital access and ownership

Community rights in the digital space

Identity, narratives, and the influence of social media

Youth engagement through social media

The Symposium also spotlights projects supported by the British Council, including Braid Fund, Creative DNA, Catalyst Grants, African Digital Heritage , showcasing how digital platforms can expand access to cultural tools and networks across communities.