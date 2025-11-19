Shares

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a restructuring of the County Executive Team, involving the reassignment of several County Chief Officers (CCOs). The changes, which affect 10 officers, are intended to streamline operations and enhance service delivery to the city’s residents.

The reshuffle was conducted in line with the provisions of Section 45(5) of the County Government Act 2012 and took effect on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The changes involve several key movements across different sectors:

Godfrey Akumali, who continues to serve as the Acting County Secretary, has transitioned from the Business and Hustler Opportunities docket to the Housing and Urban Renewal Department.

Tony Kimani moved from the former Social Services sector to head the newly named Social Services and Estate Management sector.

The previous CCO for Housing and Urban Renewal, Lydia Mathia, has been reassigned to the Business and Hustler Opportunities department.

Sande Oyolo moved from Digital Economy and Startups to the Medical Facilities docket.

Wilson Gakuya will now lead the Digital Economy sector, moving from the Smart Nairobi sector.

The Environment docket saw Geoffrey Mosiria move to the Citizen Engagement and Customer Service sector.

Zipporah Mwanguli moved from Citizen Engagement and Customer Service to City Culture, Arts and Tourism.

Michael Waikenda has been moved from the Mobility Sector to Mobility and AG ICT Infrastructure.

Clement Rapudo will head the Smart Nairobi Sector, having previously been in the City’s Culture, Arts and Tourism sector.

County Chief Officers are administrative heads responsible for the daily functionality of their departments. Their mandate includes deploying public officers, managing departmental performance, ensuring the efficient execution of services, and implementing county policies. CCOs report and are accountable to the relevant County Executive Committee Member (CECM).

Key members of the Nairobi County Executive Committee