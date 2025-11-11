Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. George Obell as the Commissioner for the Micro and Small Taxpayers (MST) Department, effective November 10, 2025.

Mr. Obell assumes the permanent role after serving in an acting capacity since the department’s inception on March 1, 2025.

George Obell brings over 28 years of extensive experience in tax administration, offering strategic and technical expertise to this critical department.

Key highlights of his career include:

1. Prior Roles

Serving as Deputy Commissioner for both the Medium Taxpayers Office (MTO) and the East & South of Nairobi (E&SoN) Tax Service Office.

2. Driving Digitalization

In these capacities, he led major tax reforms focused on digitalization, including:

Successful implementation of electronic invoicing systems.

Adoption of data analytics.

Use of risk-based compliance interventions to significantly enhance operational efficiency.



Mr. Obell is recognized globally and nationally for his contributions to tax policy and administration:

International Role: He currently chairs the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) VAT Technical Committee.

Technical Expertise: His deep knowledge spans vital areas such as digital taxation, transfer pricing, Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), tax audits, and Exchange of Information (EOI).

Presidential Award: In recognition of his outstanding service and leadership in tax reform, the President of Kenya awarded him the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

Commissioner Obell is highly qualified, holding:

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nairobi.

A Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Nairobi.

A Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the United States International University (USIU)-Africa.

He is also a proud member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).