NCBA Bank today reinforced its commitment to the education sector by hosting the third edition of its regional Future-Ready Schools: Embracing Sustainability & Innovation forum in Nakuru.

The event brought together private school owners, administrators, and education stakeholders. It explored how customized financing, sustainability initiatives, and digital transformation can strengthen school operations and drive long-term resilience and growth.

The forum highlighted NCBA’s full suite of SME solutions specifically tailored for schools, recognizing their role as critical community anchors and economic drivers. Key offerings presented include:

SOMA Plus: A digital platform designed to automate school administration, simplify fee collection, and improve operational efficiency.

WASH Loans: Financing solutions developed in partnership with Water.org to improve access to clean water and sanitation infrastructure, directly supporting both the bank’s “Change the Story” agenda and its commitment to Green Finance.

Green Financing: Support for solar and other energy-efficient upgrades, helping schools lower operational costs and advance sustainability goals.

Asset Finance: Tailored financing for essential infrastructure, including buses, ICT equipment, and modern learning facilities.

NCBA also showcased its advanced digital banking tools, such as the NCBA ConnectPlus Corporate Internet Banking platform and NCBA Tills, which enable efficient, cashless, and transparent payments and collections. To safeguard operations, NCBA’s Bancassurance provides essential insurance cover for property, transport, staff, students, and fee income.

Robert Kiboti, NCBA Director, Commercial and SME Banking, emphasized the bank’s vision: “Schools are not just learning institutions; they are employers, community anchors, and economic drivers. Our goal is to walk with them as long-term partners, not just lenders, providing financing tools that enable them to grow, digitize, and operate sustainably.”

The education sector remains a vital engine for Kenya’s development, highlighted by a significant Ksh. 707.2 billion allocation in the 2025/2026 national budget.

Recognizing the opportunities and challenges in the region, where Nakuru County has recently shown strong growth in its Early Childhood Development Centers, NCBA is intervening with customized solutions.