Shares

The INMA Africa Emerging Leaders programme has identified and recognized the next generation of news media leaders across the continent.

Three Kenyan media professionals, Masolo Mabonga, Jacob Moronge, and Daisy Okoti, have been awarded the scholarship, which aims to provide bridges to global programming and springboard recipients to future leadership positions.

The programme, part of INMA’s Elevate Africa Initiative, is crucial for nurturing talent below today’s senior management ranks. The scholarship recipients were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from 16 African countries, based on their profound passion for the news industry and a strong desire to learn and grow.

Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA, praised the cohort: “This cohort of African news media professionals is truly fueling the news media industry’s innovation in a rapidly changing environment… The future for these emerging leaders in Africa is limitless. We’re proud to welcome them to INMA.”

Echoing this sentiment, Doreen Mbaya, INMA Africa regional manager, emphasized the programme’s importance for the region, stating, “Providing these kinds of opportunities is so important for the survival of journalism on the continent… These emerging leaders exemplify the path forward for news organisations in Africa.”

The scholars meet strict criteria, including being under the age of 40, employed by a news media organisation in Africa, and currently in a position below the senior management level.

Each of the 17 scholarship recipients receives a robust package designed for career advancement:

  • A one-year individual membership to INMA.
  • Free access to three INMA virtual global master classes.
  • Networking opportunities and professional recognition.
  • A formal certificate.

The 17 INMA Africa Emerging Leaders Scholarship Recipients

 

Name Role Organisation Country/Base
Ololade Akinmurele Deputy Editor BusinessDay Media, Ltd. Nigeria
Abdelrahman Ellithy CEO Nogoom Masrya Egypt
Karess Essiane Journalist and Morning News Anchor CRTV Cameroon
Florence Flomo Reporter/Producer Radio Bushrod 98.1FM Liberia
Ayoub Guezzoul Chief Commerce Officer Jeune Afrique Media Group France
Nathan Guma Data Journalist The NewsHawks Zimbabwe
Salisu Ibrahim Head of Desk (Hausa) Legit.ng Nigeria
Joseph Jegede Digital Journalist Arise News Nigeria
Masolo Mabonga Head of Current Affairs Department TUKO.co.ke Kenya
Jacob Moronge Social Media Manager Ruben FM / Moronge Managers Kenya
Devereaux Morkel Content Manager Independent Media South Africa
Jean de Dieu Nahabakomeye Programs & Partnerships Director Iris News Burundi
Michael Ogbodu Broadcast Journalist Media General Ghana Ghana
Daisy Okoti Research and Impact Editor Nation Media Group Kenya
Jade Rhode Human Interest Reporter Briefly News South Africa South Africa
Jean-Fraterne Ruyange Executive Director Streaming Asylum DR Congo (based in Uganda)
Wabwila Musongole Television Producer (Intern) Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Zambia

 