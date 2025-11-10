Shares

The INMA Africa Emerging Leaders programme has identified and recognized the next generation of news media leaders across the continent.

Three Kenyan media professionals, Masolo Mabonga, Jacob Moronge, and Daisy Okoti, have been awarded the scholarship, which aims to provide bridges to global programming and springboard recipients to future leadership positions.

The programme, part of INMA’s Elevate Africa Initiative, is crucial for nurturing talent below today’s senior management ranks. The scholarship recipients were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from 16 African countries, based on their profound passion for the news industry and a strong desire to learn and grow.

Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA, praised the cohort: “This cohort of African news media professionals is truly fueling the news media industry’s innovation in a rapidly changing environment… The future for these emerging leaders in Africa is limitless. We’re proud to welcome them to INMA.”

Echoing this sentiment, Doreen Mbaya, INMA Africa regional manager, emphasized the programme’s importance for the region, stating, “Providing these kinds of opportunities is so important for the survival of journalism on the continent… These emerging leaders exemplify the path forward for news organisations in Africa.”

The scholars meet strict criteria, including being under the age of 40, employed by a news media organisation in Africa, and currently in a position below the senior management level.

Each of the 17 scholarship recipients receives a robust package designed for career advancement:

A one-year individual membership to INMA.

Free access to three INMA virtual global master classes.

Networking opportunities and professional recognition.

A formal certificate.

The 17 INMA Africa Emerging Leaders Scholarship Recipients