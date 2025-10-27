Shares

Stanchion Payment Solutions has named Robin Mukherjee as its new Managing Director for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region. Based in Dubai, Mukherjee will be responsible for leading the company’s growth, market-entry strategy, and partnership activities across the Gulf and the broader MENA market.

Mukherjee brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience in fintech, digital payments, authentication, and risk. His extensive background includes strategic roles supporting global networks and issuers, as well as advisory work helping banks, fintechs, and regtech firms scale across the Gulf, MENA, and South East Asia.

At Stanchion, his focus will be on driving growth, innovation, and strategic expansion. His expertise in market-entry strategy, regulatory alignment, and in-market business development positions him to propel Stanchion forward as a key player in modernizing payment systems and accelerating revenue-generating initiatives for financial institutions and payment providers.

Robin Mukherjee commented on his new role: “I’m pleased to join Stanchion in Dubai and to work with an exceptional global team and trusted partners. The MENA market is primed for more payments modernization. My priority will be practical market entry, regulatory alignment and fast commercial execution so banks, fintechs and platforms can move from strategy to measurable growth.”

Steve Kirrage, CEO of Stanchion Payment Solutions, expressed confidence in the appointment: “Robin is a proven payments leader with deep regional insight and an outstanding track record… His combination of technical depth in authentication and risk, and hands-on commercial execution, will accelerate our strategic expansion in MENA and deliver locally informed solutions that reduce time to value for our clients.”