Shares

A few days ago, my M-PESA app decided it was time to reauthenticate, which is the usual drill: switch to mobile data, wait for the automatic M-PESA verification code, the app confirms your number, and then you just add your PIN. Easy, right?

Not this time.

I was instantly stuck. For days, I couldn’t complete that last step. Every attempt to enter my PIN ended in a weird login error I had never seen before, a total roadblock that prevented me from using the app entirely.

Naturally, I hit up Safaricom on Twitter. We went through the motions: install, uninstall, clear the cache, the whole works. Nothing was fixing it.

Eventually, they suggested the real fix: they could wipe my M-PESA app profile. This essentially resets the account’s authentication status on their back-end, letting me start over with a clean slate.

Here’s the kicker: Before they did it, they asked me to share my ID and date of birth via DM.

Absolutely not.

I don’t feel comfortable sharing that kind of sensitive data on Twitter, even in a DM. So, I informed them I’d just call customer care and ask for that specific fix, bypassing the social media security risk.

I called the Safaricom customer service line. The lady was nice, ran through the standard install/uninstall dance again for formality, and then I asked her for the exact solution the Twitter team mentioned: the M-PESA profile wipe.

She did it. I hung up, gave the app one more try, and boom, it worked. I was able to log in, enter my PIN, and access the app instantly. The weird error was gone.

If your M-PESA app is having serious, persistent login issues that no amount of reinstalling can fix, especially if it locks up after the automatic verification step, call customer care and specifically ask them to wipe your M-PESA app profile.

The more you know.