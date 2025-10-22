Shares

In Kenya today, media isn’t just entertainment—it’s the heartbeat of youth culture. It’s the Gengetone beat pulsing through TikTok dances, the graffiti on matatus turning public transport into a gallery, the viral YouTube skits that echo our humour, and the Showmax series that finally reflect our lives on screen. For a generation raised online, content is currency. It’s how we express ourselves, connect, and dream.

But behind this cultural boom, a quiet theft is unfolding. Piracy is bleeding our creative economy dry. And the most painful truth? It’s not faceless hackers or shadowy syndicates doing the damage. It’s us.

Every time we stream a pirated link, repost a TikTok without credit, or download a movie from a sketchy site, we’re not just breaking the law—we’re breaking the backs of the very creators we claim to support. It feels harmless. Convenient. Even justified. After all, who wants to pay for something they can get for free?

But here’s what that “free” costs: a filmmaker in Kisumu goes unpaid. A dancer in Mombasa loses recognition. A podcaster in Nairobi misses out on sponsorship. Every stolen view is a stolen opportunity. And when those opportunities vanish, so do the stories, the beats, the voices that make Kenyan culture so electric.

Globally, digital piracy costs the media and entertainment industry over $75 billion annually, with projections pushing that number to $125 billion by 2028. More than 229 billion visits to piracy websites were recorded in 2023 alone, with Gen Z and millennials contributing to over 70% of those visits. This isn’t just a global problem—it’s a generational one.

And Kenya is not immune. Our creative economy, though still emerging, is already a vital part of our national identity and economic potential. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the creative sector employs over 1.5 million youth, accounting for approximately 10% of total youth employment. Yet despite this promise, the sector remains heavily informal, fragmented, and vulnerable to exploitation.

In 2023, Kenya’s creative economy contributed 0.2% to GDP and 0.25% of total wage employment. Those numbers may seem small, but they represent a foundation that could grow exponentially—if protected. With 75% of Kenya’s population now under the age of 35, the creative industry is not just a niche—it’s a national opportunity.

Platforms like Showmax have given Kenyan stories a stage. Single Kiasi, Faithless, Crime and Justice—these aren’t just shows. They’re reflections of our lives, our humour, our heartbreak. For many, it’s the first time they’ve seen themselves represented so vividly. And institutions like the MultiChoice Talent Factory are grooming the next wave of African storytellers, equipping them to tell bold, authentic stories.

But piracy threatens all of this. Every illegal download chips away at the foundation of our creative economy. It tells our artists their work isn’t worth paying for. It tells our youth that shortcuts are acceptable. It tells our culture that it’s disposable.

This isn’t just a legal issue. It’s a moral one. If you love Kenyan content—if you share that TikTok skit, stream that Gengetone anthem, binge that Showmax drama—then you have a responsibility. Protect what you love. Stream from legitimate platforms. Pay for subscriptions. Refuse to share pirated links. Report illegal uploads. Support campaigns like Partners Against Piracy (PAP) that fight for creators’ rights.

Because every time you choose legit content over a pirated version, you’re investing in Kenyan talent. You’re saying yes to a future where our stories are told, our voices are heard, and our culture thrives.

And the stakes are high. Piracy doesn’t just hurt creators—it hurts the economy. In Kenya, where 43% of youth are unemployed, protecting creative jobs isn’t optional—it’s urgent.

As a young Kenyan, you’re not just a consumer of culture. You are its guardian. Piracy robs us of our identity, replacing it with recycled, generic content that doesn’t reflect who we are. If we want to keep seeing our slang, our beats, our dreams on screen, then we must stand up for them.

Say no to piracy. Say yes to Kenyan creativity. Because the future of our culture depends on the choices we make today.

By Leonard Agufa – Head of Operations Support at MultiChoice Kenya.