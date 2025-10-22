Shares

The MEST Africa Challenge 2025 has unveiled its Top 20 finalists in collaboration with Absa Group. The list features three promising Kenyan startups and innovators from all eight participating markets.

This year, the Challenge, a partnership between Absa (through its Regional Operations markets) and the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa), sourced exceptional talent from Botswana, Uganda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, and Ghana.

The finalists are tackling critical issues across Africa’s financial landscape, including Digital Financial Inclusion, Alternative Lending, AI and Fraud Prevention, Digital Payments, and InsureTech.

“Our partnership with MEST Africa and participation in the MEST Africa Challenge 2025 reflects Absa’s commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators and building more accessible, relevant financial solutions,” said Tawanda Chatikobo, Head of Digital for Absa Regional Operations (ARO), Retail and Business Banking. “The quality of submissions has been exceptional, showcasing the depth of innovation and entrepreneurial drive across Africa. These ventures are tackling real challenges and creating pathways for more inclusive economic growth.”

Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor at MEST Africa and MAC Lead, praised the founders for their vision, noting, “Each of these founders represents a unique path toward reimagining how finance works for Africans. Their ideas pair technology with empathy, proving that lasting change comes from solving real problems within their own communities.”

The top 20 ventures, which represent a continent-wide shift towards solving local problems with scalable tech, will now be shortlisted to 10 for the Grand Finale.

Market Startups selected Focus area Kenya (3) Logistify AI, Farmsky Ventures, Investa Farm AI-powered supply chain optimization, Agri-FinTech, digital lending. Uganda (6) Paytota, Xzerra, Kanzu Finance, Axiom Zorn, Credify Africa, eMaisha Pay Unified payments, biometric transactions, digital banking for co-ops, trade finance. Zambia (5) Ebusaka Green Technology, KreativBox Technology, Mighty Finance Solution, Devdraft Ai, Homer Price Agency Solutions Limited FinTech for recycling, digital lending, embedded loans, cross-border payments. Ghana (2) Brydge, Kutana Technologies Limited Cross-border supply chain and B2B multi-currency payments. Botswana (1) mystock.africa Retail investing platform for stocks and alternative assets. Mauritius (1) Black Swan AI and alternative data credit scoring for the unbanked. Mozambique (1) Simulador Bancário Digital platform for financial planning and loan simulations. Seychelles (1) Fusepay Licensed Payment Service Provider for frontier markets.

The ultimate prize for the winning startup, to be announced at the Grand Finale in November, is a USD $50,000 seed equity investment. This funding will enable the winner to scale their business and provide a direct opportunity to collaborate with Absa on real-world innovation challenges.

Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy and Transformation for ARO Technology, emphasized the strategic importance of the challenge: “Through this challenge, we’re seeing solutions that are not only innovative but strategically aligned with Africa’s evolving technology landscape. Some of these ideas have the potential to accelerate digital transformation and unlock new value for our customers.”

By investing in these promising small and medium enterprises, Absa is supporting the backbone of Africa’s economic future. As Dutuma concluded, “Africa’s startup community is no longer on the sidelines. It’s stepping forward with ideas, leadership, and global potential. We look forward to supporting the winning venture and creating opportunities for greater impact.”