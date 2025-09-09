MEST Africa (Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology) has officially launched applications for the MEST Africa Challenge 2025 (MAC 2025).
This year, the premier pan-African pitch competition is putting a spotlight on FinTech innovators who are reimagining the way money is managed, moved, and secured across the continent. The goal of the competition is to provide high-potential startups with a critical mix of funding, mentorship, and strategic support to help them scale.
This year’s challenge marks a new milestone with a strategic partnership with Absa, aligning the competition with the bank’s digital finance priorities. This collaboration is designed to accelerate innovation by connecting promising FinTech ventures with the resources and expertise they need to create solutions that will drive inclusive growth throughout Africa.
MEST is on the hunt for early-stage FinTech startups and other high-value tech companies that are currently active in at least one of Absa’s key markets. These countries include Botswana, Uganda, Mauritius, Seychelles, Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, and Ghana.
To be considered for the competition, a startup must meet the following criteria:
- Be three years old or younger.
- Have a minimum of $5,000 in monthly recurring revenue.
- Have raised no more than $1 million in funding to date.
- Have at least two co-founders.
- Be able to pitch their business in English.
The winning startup will receive a substantial prize package, which includes a $50,000 equity investment and the opportunity to pilot their solution with key strategic partners. The application window is open until September 26, 2025. Interested founders can apply by submitting a short online application and a three-minute video pitch.
Following the application period, a series of virtual semi-finals will take place in late October. The competition will culminate with the Grand Finale in late November, where the top ten teams will pitch their ideas live in Cape Town.
Apply HERE.