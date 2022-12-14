Shares

MEST Africa has announced that it has opened applications for the 2024 cohort of its training program.

The training is a twelve month program hosted physically in Accra, Ghana. It is designed to give young people around the continent skills in technology and entrepreneurship.

The fully funded program focuses on supporting aspiring entrepreneurs to build, grow and scale successful tech businesses in Africa. It provides up to $100,000 in seed funding, and business incubation to high potential startups coming out of the program.

“Learning sessions for the class of 2024 are set to begin in late August of 2023. For successful non-English speaking applicants, MEST will also provide a language and cultural immersion program in early August before the start of the program,” said Emily Fiagbedzi, the Director of Training Program at MEST Africa.

Some of MEST’s past cohorts and graduating startups include the largest real estate platform in Ghana, MeQasa; CodeLn, one of the fastest-growing platforms for hiring software developers in Africa; Complete Farmer, a leading agritech business in Africa and Kudobuzz, a SaaS company that builds tools to help eCommerce merchants build trust and traction.

Launched in 2008 as a fully-funded program by the Meltwater Foundation, the program has trained over 800 young African tech entrepreneurs, given seed investment to and supported over 80 startups, and created thousands of jobs across the continent for their graduates.

Applications close on 26th February 2022 and can be done via the MEST application portal HERE.