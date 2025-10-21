Shares

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has launched a cycling expedition from Nairobi to the Lolldaiga Conservancy in central Kenya. .

The initiative, which coincides with KLM’s 106th anniversary, is a key part of its participation in The Aviation Challenge, an industry-wide effort focused on accelerating the decarbonization of air travel.

Over several days, cyclists will traverse more than 350 kilometres to deliver a vital resource: recyclable sanitary pads to a girls’ school in Laikipia. This act aims to spotlight the potential of circular solutions and emphasizes the airline’s dedication to both environmental and social sustainability.

“Sustainability isn’t just about decarbonization; it’s about being a fantastic employer and a really good corporate citizen,” said Zita Schellekens, Senior Vice President for Group Sustainability at Air France-KLM, while flagging off the ride. “We are today doing something that is really fun, and one that ensures that we are truly giving back.”

While the expedition takes place on land, its underlying message is strongly tied to the air. KLM has identified waste transformation as a strategic pillar of its sustainability program. The idea is that upcycled and waste-derived materials can form the basis for future production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

SAF is a critical lever in reducing aviation’s climate impact, emitting up to 80% less lifecycle compared to traditional jet fuel. It is central to KLM’s ambition to cut emissions per passenger kilometre by 30% by 2030 (relative to 2019 levels).

The Nairobi-to-Lolldaiga route serves a dual purpose. It showcases the shared responsibility for climate action and explores potential local supply chain models for future fuel sourcing. KLM is actively reviewing how regional materials such as agricultural waste, used cooking oils, and organic residues from East Africa, can support SAF production through partnerships and joint ventures.

“We are honoring a part of KLM’s 106-year legacy while focusing on a crucial element of our future… our connection with the communities where we operate,” said Joris Holtus, Air France-KLM’s General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. “We can only move forward and build a sustainable model by maintaining close and balanced relationships with these communities.”

The expedition is the latest action taken by KLM under The Aviation Challenge. Unlike previous iterations focused on flight-path optimization and onboard waste reduction, this year emphasizes systems-level thinking, integrating communities and supply chains into a unified sustainability narrative.

Earlier this week, KLM and Kenya Airways held a stakeholders’ workshop, agreeing to formulate a joint SAF action roadmap. This living document will guide coordinated efforts in the region, including setting targets for SAF uptake and focusing on initial pilot projects in Kenya and the Netherlands.