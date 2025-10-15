Shares

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Kenya Airways (KQ) executives have engaged with over 200 University of Nairobi School of Engineering students to review promising projects aimed at accelerating sustainable aviation.

The event, part of SkyTeam’s annual Aviation Challenge (TAC), offered a unique platform for young innovators to pitch ideas for potential incubation and mentorship by the airlines.

Airline executives are now reviewing selected sustainable engineering concepts with the goal of developing them into scalable solutions for the aviation industry. They include renewable fuel systems and low-emission airport mobility solutions.

This collaborative student engagement anchored the University of Nairobi as a regional hub for the Aviation Challenge, SkyTeam’s initiative to drive decarbonization in the industry. As part of this focus, KLM will operate showcase flights into Nairobi this month, demonstrating the practical use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other green practices. The previous year’s challenge saw 24 airlines operate 33 showcase flights worldwide to demonstrate climate action innovations.

The session at the university featured a high-impact masterclass by KLM and KQ teams on critical topics such as SAF, emissions reduction technologies, and engineering pathways for greener aircraft and airport operations. Students presented their innovative concepts and received immediate, practical feedback from the industry professionals.

Zita Schellekens, Air France–KLM Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Strategy and Transformation, underscored the strategic value of the collaboration:

“These students are thinking boldly about Africa’s role in the future of flight. This is talent that can be mentored and supported to build the foundation for regionally driven solutions to global aviation challenges.”