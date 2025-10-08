For urban wordsmith and acclaimed poet Willie Oeba, his upcoming annual Oebaism Concert on December 12th, 2025, is more than just a show, it’s a tribute to his roots and the official unveiling of his 4th studio album, Yellow Paper Bag.
Join Willie Oeba for an evening of live performance, music, rhythm, and poetry as he introduces this powerful body of work. The album’s central symbol, the Yellow Paper Bag, is drawn directly from his personal story:
“I was raised by a hawker, a woman who sold her goods on the streets of Nakuru. She carried the dreams of a young man with more than just a ‘yellow paper bag’… Inside: bed sheets, curtains, duvets & pillow cases. True testament that ordinary things can carry extraordinary dreams.”
This album, and the concert itself, juxtaposes the sacrifice, the consistency, and the relentless drive his mother embodied to fend for her family. Oeba’s artistry is deeply inspired by her life experience, motivating him to “show up without giving up” in his quest for a more just and free society through art.
The ultimate theme of the night is captured in his dedication: “I am my mother’s legacy.” The album signifies that all that his mother was limited to achieve is now being realized through her son’s contributions, a true testament to standing on the shoulders of giants.
Willie Oeba has captivated audiences across Kenya with his powerful blend of rap and spoken word poetry. His unique artistic style is defined by phenomenal wordplay, incorporating witty puns, deep metaphors, and fiercely honest observations of Kenyan life. He uses his poetic gift to educate young people on vital social issues, including human rights, gender mainstreaming, and life challenges.
His dedication to poetry for social change has earned him significant acclaim, including the prestigious title of Human Rights Defender of the Year 2021.
Event Details
Oeba’s performance and album launch is scheduled for December 12th, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase online here: gigs.madfun.com/event/527
Early bird tickets are Ksh. 1,000 and VIP is Ksh. 2,500.