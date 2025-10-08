Shares

NCBA has successfully completed the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Version 4.0.1 certification for both its Bank and Loop Cards, as confirmed by VISA’s registry.

This achievement comes at a critical time when the financial sector faces unprecedented cyber threats, with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) reporting a staggering 400 million attempted cyber-attacks in the nation over the last year. Globally, cybercrime is projected to cost $10.5 trillion by 2025.

“Banking is a business of trust, and we acknowledge that risk is continuously increasing. This certification strengthens our security framework, ensuring NCBA remains compliant with global standards and proactive in defending against threats,” said Mr. Isaac Owilla, NCBA Group Director, Technology and Operations. “Achieving PCI DSS certification affirms that our digital-first platform can scale securely, supporting the growth of digital payments and lifestyle services without compromising on safety.”

The certification required a rigorous assessment of NCBA’s systems, policies, and processes.

Preston Odera, Afenoid’s Country Representative, the Qualified Assessor Company that guided the bank through the process, lauded the bank’s commitment. “NCBA has demonstrated leadership in putting trust and security of its customers first through protecting their data. NCBA has shown security is not an afterthought but part of culture.”

Basil Kithinji, Visa Director Risk East Africa, echoed this sentiment, calling the certification a “significant milestone” that demonstrates an unwavering commitment to security. “NCBA has managed to achieve the most stringent certification against cyber threats… This demonstrates what is made possible when you put like minded partners together. Security is not a destination; it is a journey. Achieving PCI DSS is a great achievement, that does not only meet global standards but also sets them.”

NCBA Group has a network of over 100 branches across five countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Ivory Coast.