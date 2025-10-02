Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in partnership with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), has officially launched the Electronic Certificate of Origin (eCOO) system. This move represents a major step toward digitizing Kenya’s trade processes and bolstering regional economic integration.

The eCOO system fully digitizes the process of registering exporters and issuing Certificates of Origin. These certificates are crucial, as they allow Kenyan goods to qualify for preferential trade benefits under regional agreements, including COMESA, the East African Community (EAC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Until now, the certification process was entirely manual, requiring physical applications, printing, and in-person verification. This old approach was time-consuming, expensive, prone to fraud, and hindered efficient tracking.

The new digital platform offers clear benefits:

Exporters can now submit applications online, significantly reducing processing time and paperwork.

Electronic verification and issuance improve the accuracy and security of trade documentation and strengthen compliance.

The system enhances cross-border data sharing, aligning with COMESA’s Digital Free Trade Area (DFTA) and the EAC’s Single Customs Territory (SCT).

Speaking at the launch, COMESA Director of Trade and Customs, Dr. Christopher Onyango, commended Kenya for its leadership in the regional integration effort.

“This launch is a clear demonstration of Kenya’s commitment and leadership in advancing COMESA’s integration agenda,” said Dr. Onyango. “We commend Kenya for embracing this innovation, which fosters efficiency, competitiveness, transparency, and trust in regional trade.”

Kenya is the fifth COMESA Member State to officially implement the eCOO system, following Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. KRA had previously automated its customs operations starting in 2016 and piloted the eCOO module in 2022.

KRA expects the eCOO system to significantly enhance service delivery, increase the reliability of cargo clearance, and ultimately boost Kenya’s competitiveness in international markets. To ensure smooth implementation, KRA has trained Rules of Origin officers across key regional hubs, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, where exporter onboarding is already underway.