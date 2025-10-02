Shares

The Kenyan government is prioritizing intra-Africa tourism under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework as a core strategy to boost the sector’s contribution to Ksh. 1 trillion by the end of 2027.

Speaking at the opening of the 15th Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) at Uhuru Gardens, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki emphasized that leveraging continental integration is vital for the country to achieve the double-digit growth rates seen in Asian and European markets.

“Tourism is a critical anchor of Kenya’s economy and a pillar of our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” DP Kindiki stated. “With Africa emerging as one of the strongest-performing regions in global tourism recovery, we must capitalize on AfCFTA opportunities.”

According to the World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC), Kenya’s tourism sector is projected to contribute a record Ksh. 1.2 trillion to the economy—more than 7% of national GDP—and support 1.7 million jobs in 2025.

To back this growth, the DP detailed major government investments in infrastructure, including the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, the Lamu Port development, the SGR expansion, and supporting new direct international flight routes.

Kindiki also stressed the need for product diversification, citing emerging niche markets like astro-tourism, desert safaris in Chalbi, and tech-tourism, leveraging Kenya’s “silicon savannah” reputation. “We must market the complete Kenya story—from our technological innovation to our athletic excellence, from the Cradle of Humankind to our forty vibrant communities,” he added.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano highlighted the expo’s role in attracting investment flows necessary for infrastructure development, supporting the target of 5.5 million visitors by 2027.

The importance of the AfCFTA framework was underscored by Emily Mburu, Director of Trade in Services, Investment, and Digital Trade at the AfCFTA Secretariat. Mburu noted that tourism is a practical example of the agreement at work.

“When tourists move seamlessly across Africa, they activate supply chains, stimulate trade and prove that integration delivers immediate, tangible benefits to African economies,” she said.

The focus on African partnerships is timely, given that Africa was the leading source of international visitor arrivals in 2024, accounting for 40.8% of Kenya’s total.

The MKTE, which has attracted over 6,500 delegates from 40 countries, including 200 international buyers, will utilize digital matchmaking technology to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) meetings and feature dedicated sessions on integrating the creative economy within tourism.