I arrived at the KICC at 4:30 pm, and the experience began smoothly with seamless ticketing and a warm welcome into the waiting lounge. This was a big tent with cozy and comfortable seating as we waited for the gates to be opened. DJ Pinye was already setting the mood, spinning a perfect blend of old-school classics and modern soul. Guests were treated to cocktails courtesy of Tanqueray, with Seville and blueberry flavours that offered just the right balance of sweet and sour.

The atmosphere was cozy, with elegant branding that gave the event a true jazz lounge feel. Food vendors added to the charm; shawarma stalls, an open BBQ kitchen, Nairobi Street Kitchen, and Tamarind. Ladies dressed to impress, and the gentlemen matched the vibe. Everyone looked ready for a world-class night.

Though performances were slated to begin at 6:00 pm, gates only opened at 6:45 pm, ushering us into the Tsavo Ballroom. The stage was electrifying, framed by big screens that ensured every guest, regardless of seating, had a clear view.

The crowd itself was as remarkable as the show; a beautiful blend of generations. Seventy-year-old couples who had raised their children on Kenny G’s timeless music sat side by side with 19-year-olds who had grown up listening to him at home. It was a rare, mixed audience where nostalgia met discovery, united by a shared love for jazz.

At 8:00 pm, Kato Change opened with an inspired set of pure instrumental magic infused with Kenyan beats. Just as Coaster Ojwang was preparing to go on stage, plans shifted. Kenny G was introduced earlier than expected. His team took about 30 minutes fine-tuning equipment, but the anticipation was worth it. When he finally appeared, the room erupted.

Kenny G enchanted the audience with his greatest hits, including “Songbird,” “Silhouette,” and “Forever in Love.” He greeted the crowd warmly, even slipping into Kiswahili to say how he was excited to be in “Kanairo” and other phrases endearing himself instantly to the Kenyan audience. His band was equally remarkable, with standout moments from the drummer, guitarist, and pianist.

The highlight came when he switched from his soprano saxophone to a larger sax; the audience lit up as he delivered some of his most powerful, soulful performances of the night. His mastery, stamina, and sheer emotion were breathtaking; truly one of the most gifted lungs in jazz.

Kenny G’s legacy is undeniable: over 75 million records sold worldwide, Grammy Award-winning hits, and recognition as one of the best-selling instrumental artists of all time. Watching him perform live in Nairobi was both surreal and historic.

Coaster Ojwang later closed with a lively set that had the crowd dancing, capping off an already unforgettable night. Stage management, sound, and overall organization (aside from the delay) were top-tier.

This was hands down one of the best concerts of the year. A night where generations met under one roof to celebrate timeless music. Bucket list: ticked.

The event was sponsored by Stanbic Bank.