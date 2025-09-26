Shares

Jonathan Leonard successfully completed a 24-hour non stop burpee challenge at The Hub Karen, raising Ksh. 1,070,000 to support projects for persons with disabilities in Kenya.

The fitness feat transformed The Hub Karen into a community event, attracting fitness enthusiasts, families, and shoppers who turned out to support the endurance test.

“We are honoured to host such an impactful event at The Hub Karen,” said Jacobus Visser, General Manager, The Hub Karen. “It is inspiring to witness the energy, generosity, and spirit of the community coming together to create meaningful change. It also speaks to our vision of creating a community hub where people can connect, engage, and collaborate.”

While the initiative tested physical limits and provided a platform for endurance, its main goal was to raise funds, spark conversations, and inspire action around disability inclusion in Kenya.

“Crossing the million-shilling mark while completing the challenge was an unforgettable moment. But this was never about me,” stated Mr. Leonard. “The main objective was to provide dignity, opportunity, and inclusion to persons with disability. Every shilling raised is a step towards breaking barriers and opening doors.”

The funds will be directed to two key organizations: the Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK) and Riziki Source. Both organizations are committed to providing essential mobility aids, promoting social inclusion, and creating dignified work opportunities for people with disabilities.

Kenyans can still contribute to this important cause and help expand its impact by making a contribution here: mchanga.africa/fundraiser/117592