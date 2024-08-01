Shares

The Hub Karen recently marked its 8th anniversary with a grand food festival that attracted hundreds of foodies and families from Nairobi.

The festival brought together chefs and food vendors for a showcase of culinary delights from traditional Kenyan dishes to international favourites like sushi, Mexican, Italian, and Indian dishes.

Attendees at the event also enjoyed sampling gourmet treats, learning new recipes, and participating in interactive sessions with renowned chefs. At the event were also live music performances, kids’ activities, acrobats, stilt walkers, miniature golf, giant jenga and a special raffle for loyal shoppers who have supported The Hub Karen over the years.

Since its grand opening in 2016, The Hub Karen has been at the forefront of providing unique shopping experiences with a diverse range of stores, dining options and entertainment. In addition to celebrating past achievements, the mall is looking to continue offering innovative retail concepts, expanding dining options and upgrading facilities to enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience for its patrons. The food festival highlighted the mall’s commitment to provide exceptional experiences and showcased its role in fostering community engagement and supporting local businesses.

Present at the event was The Hub Karen management, who expressed their gratitude to the community for their continuous support and loyalty. “We are thrilled to celebrate our 8th anniversary with such an incredible festival. It is a testament to our prowess in creating vibrant and inclusive space for all. We look forward to many more years of memorable experiences. Our focus remains innovation and enhancing the shopping and lifestyle experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Dale Ramsden, CEO Janus Real Estate and Development from The Hub Karen.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude as we reflect on the past eight years of growth and community support. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to fostering a deeper connection with our community and continuing to offer an unmatched shopping and lifestyle experience,” added Dale.