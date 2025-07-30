Shares

The Hub Karen has celebrated its ninth anniversary with a food festival that served shoppers a culinary experience. The event brought together over 10 local and international food chain operators, giving shoppers the opportunity to sample signature dishes and participate in live cooking demonstrations with top chefs.

Commenting on this milestone, The Hub Karen General Manager, Jacobus Visser says, “We are proud to celebrate nine years of delivering world-class experiences to our customers. We continue to grow each year and remain committed to giving our customers the very best – as Nairobi’s leading destination for shopping, dining, and family entertainment.”

On offer were traditional African dishes and exotic dishes such as Japanese sushi, Indian cuisine, Mexican dishes, popular fast foods, gourmet coffees, and desserts. The anniversary celebrations were also marked with traditional dances and a cake cutting ceremony.

“Thank you to every tenant, partner, employee, and customer who has been part of our 9-year journey. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter – one of continued innovation, growth, and shared experiences.” He added.

This year’s anniversary also coincides with openings of brand outlets in The Hub Karen which include Natural Lamu, a handcrafted skincare and perfume brand founded by Mr. Manuel Silvestre, and MINISO, which unveiled its new-look African flagship store.

The Hub Karen officially opened its doors in May 2016 and that same year, Carrefour launched its very first Kenyan branch at The Hub. The Hub hosts over 95 local and international tenants, including gyms, clinics, cosmetic and sports stores, family entertainment at The Hub Park, tyre centre for vehicles, variety of clothing stores, toy stores and flagship outlets.