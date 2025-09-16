Shares

This weekend, The Hub Karen Mall will transform into a hub of endurance and community spirit as it hosts a 24-hour non-stop fitness challenge to raise funds and awareness for persons with disabilities. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, and runs until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 21.

The challenge is the brainchild of Jonathan Leonard, a Kenyan-born former British Army soldier and founder of the Mazoezi for Mobility Challenge. Jonathan will attempt a monumental feat: completing 24 continuous hours of burpees. His goal is to shine a light on the challenges faced by the nearly one in ten Kenyans living with a disability.

“At The Hub Karen, we believe that community means showing up for one another,” said Jacobus Visser, General Manager of The Hub Karen. “This event is about standing in solidarity with people with disabilities. We invite everyone—families, fitness enthusiasts, and shoppers—to join the challenge, cheer on the participants, or simply enjoy the live music, great food, and vibrant atmosphere all weekend long.”

The event will feature a live DJ, food and drinks, and special discounts from various stores within the mall. All proceeds will go to Riziki Source and the Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK). These organizations provide vital support, including mobility aids, job training, and dignified work opportunities for people with disabilities.

Want to get involved? You can register to participate in the challenge here or donate directly through the event’s official M-Changa fundraiser.

The challenge is supported by Furniture Palace, SmartGyms, Adidas, Healthy U, Decathlon, and USN, all of which are located at The Hub Karen.