In today’s increasingly interconnected world, access to quality healthcare is a global concern. Individuals and organizations are seeking medical coverage that delivers flexibility, consistency, and world-class standards—regardless of location. International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) addresses these evolving needs by offering comprehensive healthcare solutions for individuals, families, SMEs, and corporations that require reliable, high-quality coverage across multiple countries.

Unlike traditional local health covers that are geographically restricted and limited in scope, IPMI offers a larger and more flexible alternative. It is tailored for people who need medical services beyond their home countries—whether due to international travel, professional mobility, or personal preference for global care standards. IPMI policies typically come with higher benefit limits and broader coverage. This makes it a superior option for those seeking uninterrupted healthcare even when relocating or working across different regions.

The benefits of IPMI are far-reaching; policies are structured with benefits and premiums calculated per person. Coverage limits can range from USD 75,000 to as high as USD 10 million, depending on the plan selected. Most benefits are covered in full unless otherwise specified, ensuring minimal out-of-pocket expenses for the insured.

IPMI plans are typically off-the-shelf, meaning they are pre-packaged but still offer a degree of flexibility based on client needs. Premiums for most age groups generally fall within the range of ages 65 to 75. One of the core assurances is guaranteed continuity, a critical feature for those with long-term or chronic care needs. While minor pre-existing conditions may be accepted, major conditions might attract premium loading or in some cases be declined. This selective underwriting helps ensure sustainability and predictability in plan pricing.

Another key benefit of IPMI is the availability of coverage for individuals residing outside of Kenya, particularly students who are studying abroad. All premiums for these international plans are payable in hard currency, aligning with the global scope of the service and the financial arrangements of international providers. As regards access benefits, IPMIs enable policyholders to receive care at private hospitals and clinics with shorter wait times and access to top-tier medical specialists.

Traditionally, IPMI served expatriates, digital nomads, international students, and globally mobile professionals. However, the market is evolving and expanding. There is now a noticeable uptick in interest from local nationals in Kenya who are seeking more reliable and expansive health coverage. These individuals are increasingly viewing IPMI not as a luxury but as a practical necessity for ensuring access to the best medical care regardless of their geographic location.

In Kenya, the uptake of private health insurance remains modest, with International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) traditionally viewed as a niche product, primarily catering to multinational corporations and high-net-worth individuals. However, this perception is gradually changing. Global medical insurers are recognizing the untapped potential of the Kenyan market—some establishing local offices, others forging strategic partnerships with domestic insurance providers. These moves are helping to build market confidence, enhance accessibility, and position IPMI as a practical and valuable healthcare solution for a broader segment of the population.

Minet has played a significant role in this transition. Minet is well-positioned to serve clients who need personalized, expert support in navigating international medical coverage. The firm not only connects clients with suitable plans but also leads advocacy efforts to expand IPMI’s reach within the broader market. By investing in expertise and market education, Minet is helping to make IPMI more accessible and better understood.

Over the past three years, Minet has earned several industry recognitions for its work in this space, reinforcing its position as a leading player in IPMI services. These awards are a testament to its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-driven service delivery.

The outlook for IPMI in Kenya and across the region is on an upward trajectory, driven by a transformed perception and a growing appetite for personalized, high-standard medical care, especially among professionals, international students, and NGOs. Kenya’s health insurance market is projected to nearly double to USD 2.77 billion by 2030 fueled by greater awareness and demand in health, with IPMI positioning itself as a critical component in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Kenya’s push toward universal health coverage through the Social Health Insurance Act presents a unique opportunity for private insurers to complement public services and close coverage gaps. As digital health tools become more integrated and accessible, IPMI offers not only cross-border coverage, but also flexibility, fast claims processing, and access to world-class healthcare, making it a game-changer in the future of healthcare access in Africa.

By Joy Njuki – Associate General Manager- International Private Medical Insurance, Minet Kenya. Her email address is joy.njuki@minet.co.ke