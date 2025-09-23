The European Union (EU) has launched the “I’ve Got the Power” campaign in Kenya. It is a new initiative that celebrates the strong partnership between the EU and Kenya in advancing clean, accessible, and reliable energy.
The campaign aims to highlight the transformative impact of EU-supported projects, which are designed to create a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.
At the core of the campaign is the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy, exemplified by the Last Mile Connectivity Programme. This initiative is expanding electricity access to rural communities in 32 counties by connecting homes, schools, and small businesses to Kenya’s national grid. By providing reliable, cleaner power, the program supports Kenya’s goal of universal electrification, reduces reliance on polluting fuels, and improves health, education, and economic opportunities in underserved areas.
According to Henriette Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, the transition to renewable energy is about more than just reducing carbon emissions. “It’s about creating a more sustainable future for the people, the planet, and local economies,” she said. “Through this campaign, we want people to not only understand the importance of sustainable energy but also, to realize how this transition can positively impact their lives and future.”
The campaign showcases real-life stories that demonstrate this impact. For instance, a fashion designer named Austin now has reliable electricity for his workshop, allowing him to meet client demands and grow his business. Similarly, a boda boda rider named Catheline now uses an electric bike for her delivery business, enabling her to earn a stable income. These examples highlight how renewable energy enhances public safety and nurtures local talent while supporting environmental goals.
Kenya’s progress is part of a broader vision for Africa to lead the global clean energy transition. The campaign seeks to accelerate access to clean, reliable power, create jobs, and drive long-term development across the continent. You can learn more about these inspiring stories at energyoftomorrow.ke.