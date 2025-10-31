Shares

Ethiopian farmers and exporters can now apply for, receive, and send phytosanitary certificates entirely online following the successful launch of the country’s new fully operational Integrated Export and Import Certification System (IEICS), officially known as the e-Phyto system.

The e-Phyto platform is fully integrated with the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) e-Phyto hub. This connection allows certificates to be sent directly to importing countries, completely removing the need for physical document exchange.

The benefits are already clear: fraud prevention is enhanced, and the carbon footprint associated with courier services and manual processing is substantially reduced.

Exporters have been quick to praise the change, noting smoother clearance for shipments, particularly for highly perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables, where every hour saved is crucial.

“The EU is proud to see the system in action. This is a practical, high-impact change for Ethiopia’s agricultural trade,” said Ms Beatrice Neri, EU Acting Head of Cooperation. “By digitising certification, we are helping farmers and exporters meet global market standards, reduce waste, and move goods more efficiently across borders. The e-Phyto system will strengthen Ethiopia’s role in regional and global trade.”

Locally, the practical impact is already being felt. Dr Wondale Habtamu, Deputy Director and Head of the Ethiopian National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO), confirmed the immediate transformation. “The e-Phyto system is now a reality for our farmers and exporters. They will no longer have to travel with paper documents or wait days for approval. This is a practical change that is making trade faster, more transparent, and more reliable.”

The project is strategically anchored in the Horn of Africa Initiative and aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, forming part of a wider effort to deepen regional economic integration, strengthen resilience, and attract critical investment.