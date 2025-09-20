Residents of Migori and Nyamira counties will now have better access to quality maternal health services thanks to a Ksh. 110 million investment by the M-Pesa Foundation. The funding has supported the construction and commissioning of new health units in both regions.
The Foundation invested Ksh. 50 million to build an integrated Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) unit at Awendo Sub-County Hospital in Migori. This new facility includes a Caesarean section theater, a 2-bed delivery room, a 12-bed antenatal ward, and a 20-bed postnatal ward. It also features an 8-bed Newborn Unit with a kangaroo room, two consultation rooms, a family planning room, and other essential medical spaces.
In Nyamira County, the Foundation has officially commissioned a Ksh. 60 million MNCH unit at Nyamusi Sub-County Hospital. This facility has an 11-bed antenatal ward, a 24-bed postnatal ward, and a 22-bed Newborn Unit with a 9-bed kangaroo room. It also includes a Caesarean section theater and a 2-bed delivery room.
For years, health facilities in both counties have been overstretched, forcing many expectant mothers to travel long distances for safe delivery. Awendo Sub-County Hospital serves a population of over 142,000, while Nyamusi Sub-County Hospital serves over 21,000, with both handling dozens of deliveries and antenatal care visits each month. These growing demands have led to delayed emergency responses and high referral rates.
“Access to maternal health remains a challenge for many families in Kenya, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure is limited,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Chairman of the M-Pesa Foundation. “By partnering with county governments, we ensure that facilities like these bring quality, affordable, and accessible services closer to communities that need them most.”
Evelyne Alonde, the Nursing Officer in Charge at Awendo Sub-County Hospital, welcomed the new development. “Pregnant women no longer have to be referred to distant facilities like the County Referral Hospital to deliver. This will bring emergency response closer, improve service delivery all around, and most importantly, help reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in our county. For us, this is a game changer.”
To date, Safaricom, through its Foundations, has invested Ksh. 101 million in health projects in Migori and Ksh. 4.1 million in Nyamira, reaching over 300,000 people. With these new units, the M-Pesa Foundation is not only building facilities but also restoring dignity and hope for thousands of families during childbirth.