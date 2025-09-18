Huawei ICT Academy is on a mission to inspire and equip young Kenyans with globally competitive digital skills, aiming to double the participation in its 2025/2026 ICT Competition to a record 12,000 students. The nationwide campaign recently toured Strathmore University, following successful activations at PC Kinyanjui Institute and Kenyatta University.
The competition offers Kenyan youth an opportunity to hone their skills and gain global exposure. Registration for the event is open from September to November, with the National Final scheduled for December 2025. Winners will then proceed to the Regional Final in South Africa in February 2026, with the Global Final set to take place in China in May 2026.
According to Mr. Michael Kamau, Huawei ICT Academy Manager, the program’s strong student participation demonstrates that “Kenya’s young people are ready to embrace the digital future.” The competition is free of charge and open to all students currently enrolled in Kenyan universities, colleges, or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
The competition is a key component of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2025 between Huawei and the State Department for TVET (SDTVET). This partnership seeks to establish 150 ICT Academies in TVET institutions across Kenya, providing industry-aligned training in networking, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. This initiative also includes certifying 1,000 students annually at the Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) level and training 150 TVET instructors through a “Training-The-Trainer” program.
The enrollment campaign will continue its tour across various institutions:
- Africa Nazarene University: Wednesday, September 17, at 9:00 AM, Genigan Hall.
- JKUAT: Friday, September 19, at 10:00 AM, JKUAT Auditorium.
- Dedan Kimathi University: Thursday, September 25.